Future paramedics are going to get a new tool for hands-on training.

St. Clair College recently made a request to Essex Windsor EMS asking for the donation surplus ambulances to be used as a teaching tool as part paramedic program.

In past years, older ambulances no longer needed for service have been donated to St. John Ambulance, the Town of LaSalle Police Service, Jamaica, and Haiti.

The college last received an ambulance in 2009 and is still in use as a teaching tool.

The proposed donation would take place in 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2024.

County Council will be asked to approve the donation at their Wednesday meeting.