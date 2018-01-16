An off duty Windsor Police off-duty officer was in the right place at the right time.

Police say that around 2:15am on Tuesday, January 16th, 2018 the officer was in the vicinity of Lincoln Road near Somme Avenue. The officer noticed a male acting suspiciously who had just been near the door of a residence.

The officer identified himself as a Windsor Police officer, and following a brief conversation, advised the male that he was under arrest.

The male attempted to flee, and was arrested after a brief foot pursuit.

The off-duty officer was then able to contact the police communications centre and patrol officers attended the scene.

The arrested male was found to be in possession of some suspected stolen property including GPS, cologne, and loose change.

Due to a fresh snowfall, officers were able to track footprints matching the suspect footwear. The prints led in a zigzag pattern to and from numerous houses in the area.

Further investigation revealed that the arrested male was also wanted in relation to the use of credit cards that had been stolen from a vehicle in September of 2017.

Police have charged 36-year-old Harley Parent with theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, fraud under $5,000, use of stolen credit card and prowl at night.