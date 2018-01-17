Nominations are now open for the St. Clair College 2018 alumni of distinction awards.

The awards were started in 1992 to honour accomplished graduates of St. Clair College in Windsor-Chatham and the Western Ontario Institute of Technology (W.O.I.T.) formerly located on Mercer Street in Windsor, the predecessor of the College.

Alumni are recognized in the following disciplines:

Creative Arts

Technology

Business

Health Sciences

Community Studies

Recent Graduate within 5 years

This is an opportunity for the public to nominate an outstanding graduate who have achieved success in their career, made a difference in their community and demonstrated a real commitment to others as a new graduate, employee or volunteer.

To nominate an individual visit stclairalumni.com and click on the alumni of distinction ad for the nomination form.

The 26th Annual Alumni of Distinction Awards will be held in the spring at the St. Clair College Centre for the Arts.