windsoriteDOTca - windsor ontario news, breaking news, local news, arts, music, events, restaurants, hyperlocal neighbourhood newspaper & city guide
windsoriteDOTca - windsor ontario news, breaking news, local news, arts, music, events, restaurants, hyperlocal neighbourhood newspaper & city guide
News
Accidents
Arts
Border Road
Business
City News
Construction
County News
Crime
Events Coming Up
Features
Fires
Health
Photo Of The Day
Sports
Weekly Top Newsmakers
Events
All Events
Types Of Events
Arts
Charity
Community
Crafts
Festivals
Film
Food
Health
Music
New Years
Professional
Sports
Theatre
Submit Your Event Form
Event Correction Form
Advertise
News Tips
Now
1 °C
34 °F
Mon
2 °C
35 °F
Tue
-1 °C
30 °F
Wed
5 °C
41 °F
Send Us A News Tip
Home
City News
No School Buses Monday
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Monday January 8th, 2018
Posted at 5:51am
City News
School buses in Windsor and Essex County are canceled Monday due to the snow.
Do You Like This Article?
Comment With Facebook
ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our
Comment Policy
.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.
Trending
OPP: Think Before You Post On Social Media
UPDATED: Get Ready For More Snow
No School Buses Monday
One Week Left For Sears Windsor
Did You Miss These Top Windsor Newsmakers This Week?
PHOTOS: Local FIRST Robotics Teams Receive Funding From St. Clair College And University Of Windsor
Construction Underway On New Huron Line KFC
Doggie Is A Handsome, Loving Dog Who Is Yearning For Affection
Several New Positions Proposed For Parks Department To Improve Services
Editor's Picks
New KFC Proposed For East Windsor
Several New Positions Proposed For Parks Department To Improve Services
Did You Miss These Top Windsor Newsmakers This Week?
PHOTOS: Local FIRST Robotics Teams Receive Funding From St. Clair College And University Of Windsor
Construction Underway On New Huron Line KFC
Here’s What To Do With Your Real Christmas Tree
PHOTOS: 25 Items Added To Centennial Time Capsule
PHOTOS: Final Weeks Of Sears Liquidation
LaSalle Transit Off To A Successful Start
-Facebook-
-Twitter-
Follow @windsoriteDOTca
-Instagram-
-Breaking News Alerts-
Enter your email address to get breaking news alerts!
-Daily News Digest-
Contribute:
Send In A News Tip
/
Contact Us
/
Submit an Event
/
Write An Article
/
Join Our Flickr Pool
/
Tweet Us @windsoriteDOTca
General
About
Events
News Tips
More Info
Comment Policy
Contact Us
Our Staff
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Your Business
Advertise
Connect
Facebook
Twitter
Flickr
YouTube
News Tips
Copyright 2010 - 2018 windsoriteDOTca inc. All rights reserved.
Comment With Facebook