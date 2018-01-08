OvercastNow
1 °C
34 °F
OvercastMon
2 °C
35 °F		ClearTue
-1 °C
30 °F		RainWed
5 °C
41 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Monday January 8th, 2018

Posted at 5:51am

City News
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

School buses in Windsor and Essex County are canceled Monday due to the snow.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.