Thursday January 4th, 2018

Posted at 10:31am

County News
Two seperate collisions on County Road 22 in Tecumseh kept emergency crews busy.

At approximately 7:45 am a two vehicle collision in the westbound lanes of County Road 22 between Lesperance Road and Banwell Road left two vehicles damaged and closed one lane of the highway for a short time. No injuries were reported.

Them around  8:30am  there was a single vehicle rollover  in the westbound lanes of Essex County Road 22 just east of the earlier collision.

A vehicle left the roadway and entered the north ditch rolling over trapping the lone occupant driver.

A 46-year-old female was treated at the scene by EMS for minor injuries.

