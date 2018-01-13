The winter weather Friday caused many problems on the 401 according to the OPP.

Essex County OPP say that there were more than 20 crashed including five tractor-trailer involved collisions on the higwhay between Windsor and Tilbury.

In addition, Chatham-Kent OPP reported over 15 weather related accidents in the Chatham area section of the 401 in a four-hour period Friday afternoon.

Police say that driving too fast for road conditions is the number one cause of winter collisions. Allow yourself extra time to get to and from your destination.