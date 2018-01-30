Windsor Police have laid more charges against a local massage therapist.

Police say that after they made public charges in early January, they received a number of further sexual assault reports to investigate involving the same subject male.

On Monday, January 29th, 2018 police say they arrested the suspect at his residence without incident.

Shawn Boycott, a 46-year-old male from Windsor, is further charged with six counts of sexual assault, sexual exploitation and indecent act.

They say that the latest charges involve seven additional female victims ranging in age from mid-teens to mid-fifties and that many of the reported incidents are alleged to have taken place while Boycott was employed and working as a local massage therapist.

Officers continue to investigate, and believe that the potential for further victims may exist.