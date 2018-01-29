A man wanted for murder in London was arrested in Windsor on Friday.

According to police, around 1pm officers with the Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad were actively working on an investigation in Windsor.

The officers were inside a business located in the 2500 block of Ouellette Avenue when their attention was drawn to a male matching the description of a person wanted out of London in regards to an active homicide investigation.

Officers approached the subject male, who then fled on foot. Officers pursued the male, and called for assistance.

Members of the Windsor Police Service Emergency Services Unit, Patrol Division, and Police Dog Unit attended to assist.

The subject male, Ali Fageer, a 23-year-old male from Toronto, was arrested without incident.

Investigation determined that Ali Fageer was wanted by Windsor Police Service on the strength of an outstanding arrest warrant for the charge of escape lawful custody.

It was further confirmed that Ali Fageer was wanted on the strength of an outstanding arrest warrant by the London Police Service for the charges of manslaughter, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of pointing a firearm, use of firearm during commission of an indictable offence and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The London Police Service investigation is in relation to March 9th, 2015 homicide of Mark McCullagh on English Street in London.