Windsor Police have issued a safety reminder after an incident over the weekend.

According to police, around 10am on Sunday, January 21st, 2018 a 55-year-old male attended Windsor Police Service Headquarters to report that he had just been the victim of a robbery.

They say that earlier the victim communicated over the internet with a person he believed was a prostitute and he then arranged a meeting.

Around 9:30am he went to an address located in the 1000 block of Parent Avenue.

When the victim entered the residence, he was met by a female, and then confronted by three unknown males.

One male brandished and axe, the second a knife, and the third appeared unarmed. Both males with weapons had their faces covered.

The victim was then assaulted and robbed. One of the males proceeded to the victims vehicle and stole numerous items including his identification.

The victim was then allowed to leave and he immediately attended the police station to report the incident.

The female was identified, and on Sunday, January 21st at approximately 12:45 pm was arrested at the residence where the robbery took place without incident.

Investigators applied for and were granted a search warrant for the involved residence. The search warrant was executed on January 21dt and investigators recovered some of the stolen property, as well as weapons believed to have been used in the robbery.

The 3 involved male suspects are described as:

Male white, 5’7″, slender build with a bandana around his face and armed with an axe

Male white, 5’7″, slender build wearing a black mask and armed with a knife

Male white, 6′, slender build, clean shaven with short dark hair

Giselle McKenna, a 22-year-old female from Windsor, is charged with robbery.

The Windsor Police Service would like to remind the community of the potential dangers associated with meeting a stranger over the internet. Many transactions are arranged over the internet, but, we always stress the importance of meeting in a public place such as a mall or other populated area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.