It has been one month since a new parking app launched in Windsor and the city says the first month of operation ended with 2,200 transactions being completed.

“We’re very pleased,” said Parking Compliance and Enforcement Supervisor Bill Kralovensky. “We’ve done just a minimal amount of marketing because the name of app is actually going to change soon, but it’s working well.”

The company providing the app is Passport Parking Inc, and its Canadian arm is called Passport Canada, though it has nothing to do with actual citizenship/travel passports. It’s a parking app service that will be changing its name soon due to the confusion the name causes with the federal government’s official passport operation.

The city stresses that the new app doesn’t replace coin operations in Windsor, so drivers who wish to use coins rather than the app that links to their credit card are still be able to do so.