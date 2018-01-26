A Windsor lawyer has been arrested and charged by Windsor Police.

Police say an investigation conducted by the Windsor Police Major Crimes Branch resulted in the arrest of lawyer Paul Esco. He’s facing two counts of obstruction of justice.

Officials say the charges stem from an incident which is alleged to have occurred on March 7th, 2017 in the area of the 200 block of Chatham Street East. The person making the complaint to police reported that they were urged by the lawyer to act in a manner that would obstruct the course of justice.