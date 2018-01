Lakeshore OPP are looking for witnesses after the front window of the Belle River LCBO was smashed out around 2:30am on January 24th, 2018.

Police say that no entry had been gained to the business.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police Lakeshore Detachment at 519-728-1810.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.