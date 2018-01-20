The Town of LaSalle is going to see some government cash to help pay for new bus stops and shelters to go with the new bus services in the town.

On Friday, The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Kathryn McGarry, Ontario Minister of Transportation, and LaSalle Mayor Ken Antaya announced $200,000 in funding for the new bus stops through the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund.

The Government of Canada is providing up to $55,262 and the Town of LaSalle is providing the remaining project costs.

The town plans to install 95 bus stops, complete with concrete/asphalt waiting areas and signage. There will be approximately 20 weather shelters installed as well. The new transit stops will improve rider accessibility and safety.

“LaSalle launched our transit service in September 2017, and we have experienced positive support from our community. We are pleased to receive funding from the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund to help us build shelters in key locations in our municipality. We are honouring a commitment to our progressive community by providing transit service,” said Ken Antaya, Mayor of the Town of LaSalle.