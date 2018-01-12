Police in LaSalle are looking for the public’s help to identify three people after two theft incidents at Windsor Crossing.

In the first incident, police are looking to identify a woman who was allegedly captured stealing from the Roots store on Thursday evening. She’s described as a white female with blonde hair, wearing an olive coloured coat and a red, plaid shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call LaSalle Police Constable Prince at 519-969-5210.

In the second incident, police are hoping to identify both a male and a female who allegedly stole shoes from a store at Windsor Crossing.

The male is described as caucasion, with brown hair, short facial hair, wearing a black “Win City” hat and a blue coat with hood. The female is described as caucasion with brown hair, wearing a black jacket, a white hooded sweatshirt and a white head band.

Anyone with information is asked to call LaSalle Police Constable Agostinis at 519-969-5210.