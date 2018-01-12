OvercastNow
Friday January 12th, 2018

Posted at 7:47pm

Crime
Police in LaSalle are looking for the public’s help to identify three people after two theft incidents at Windsor Crossing.

In the first incident, police are looking to identify a woman who was allegedly captured stealing from the Roots store on Thursday evening.  She’s described as a white female with blonde hair, wearing an olive coloured coat and a red, plaid shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call LaSalle Police Constable Prince at 519-969-5210.

In the second incident, police are hoping to identify both a male and a female who allegedly stole shoes from a store at Windsor Crossing.

The male is described as caucasion, with brown hair, short facial hair, wearing a black “Win City” hat and a blue coat with hood.  The female is described as caucasion with brown hair, wearing a black jacket, a white hooded sweatshirt and a white head band.

Anyone with information is asked to call LaSalle Police Constable Agostinis at 519-969-5210.

