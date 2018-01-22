A job fair hosted jointly by the University of Windsor and St. Clair College takes place this Wednesday.

This is the 19th year the college and university have invited companies who are actively recruiting for employment or volunteer opportunities to take part.

If you’re a student or recent graduate of the University of Windsor or St. Clair College, the job fair is your best opportunity to network in-person with employers and make connections while marketing your skills.

It takes place at the Dennis Fairall Field House at the St. Denis Centre from 10am to 3pm.

Admission is free to current and former University of Windsor and St. Clair College students with valid student ID. Members of the public who did not attend either institution may be admitted at the discretion of the event organizer. A $20 cash only admission fee applies.