Lakeshore tax bills are in the mail, with the first installment due date of February 28th, 2018.

Individuals who do not want to mail cheques or attend the office to pay to sign up for one of two preauthorized payment options.

The first is an installment plan where the amount due is deducted on the tax due date.

The second is a monthly plan which is based on ten monthly installments starting in January and ending in October. There is no extra charge or interest for monthly payments.