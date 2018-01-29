The Town of Lakeshore has partnered with Crime Stoppers to encourage members of the community to provide anonymous information to assist the police to solve crime.

To encourage tips, the town will be placing stickers on the bumpers of municipal vehicles with the telephone number to call Crime Stoppers.

Operating the only non-profit charity dedicated to assisting solve and reduce crime in Windsor/Essex, Crime Stoppers created the bumper sticker as a public awareness campaign.

Since its inception in 1985 there have been over 6,500 arrests, more than $11,000,000 in recovered stolen property and more than $42,000,000 in illegal drugs seized off the streets and authorized over a million dollars in reward payouts.