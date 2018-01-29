Partly CloudyNow
Monday January 29th, 2018

Posted at 8:52pm

Lakeshore
Crime Stopper Program Manager Tyler Lamphier, Mayor Tom Bain, Deputy Mayor Al Fazio, Councillor Len Janisse along with Constable Jim Root of the OPP and Crime Stoppers Police Coordinator Amanda Allen, Police Service Board Member Francis Kennette, Crime Stopper Board Member Julia Kelly-Dion, Police Service Board Members Ron Barrette and Mike Fenchak.

The Town of Lakeshore has partnered with Crime Stoppers to encourage members of the community to provide anonymous information to assist the police to solve crime.

To encourage tips, the town will be placing stickers on the bumpers of municipal vehicles with the telephone number to call Crime Stoppers.

Operating the only non-profit charity dedicated to assisting solve and reduce crime in Windsor/Essex, Crime Stoppers created the bumper sticker as a public awareness campaign.

Since its inception in 1985 there have been over 6,500 arrests, more than $11,000,000 in recovered stolen property and more than $42,000,000 in illegal drugs seized off the streets and authorized over a million dollars in reward payouts.

