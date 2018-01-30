The Town of Kingsville is in the process of creating an Affordable Housing Strategy and is looking for input as well as feedback on the implementation plan and future strategic actions, which will guide decision-making on affordable housing over the next ten years.

“Providing the right mix of housing for a diverse population is a priority to Town Council in the Municipality of Kingsville,” said Mayor Nelson Santos. “This strategy will help guide the Town’s actions for the next 10 years as we continue to address housing affordability concerns in our region and to ensure that Kingsville remains a progressive and prosperous place for our residents by offering a variety of housing opportunities.”

This public presentation represents the initial steps of developing this strategy. It is the intent of this meeting to help provide a greater understanding of housing affordability throughout Essex County and to help identify key trends, housing gaps and priority groups in need within Kingsville.

The open house takes place on February 6th, 2018 at 7pm at the Kingsville Arena.