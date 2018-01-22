A Kingsville truck driver is facing charges after a rollover on the 401.

OPP say it happened just before noon on January 22nd, 2018 near Harwich Road.

They say that the westbound truck lost control, crossed through the centre median, rolled onto its side and came to rest in the south ditch. There were no injuries reported.

The male driver has been charged with unsafe move.

One lane of Highway 401 eastbound will be closed for approximately six hours to accommodate emergency and towing crews.