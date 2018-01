An inquest will be held into the death of 44 year old Jacob Reimer. of Leamington.

Reimer died in hospital on July 8th, 2016, as a result of injuries sustained when he was struck by an excavator at a construction project in Leamington.

An inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Mr. Reimer’s death. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths.