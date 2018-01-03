SnowNow
Wednesday January 3rd, 2018

Posted at 7:10pm

Health
Windsor Regional Hospital reports that they currently have two positive Influenza B cases and two probable in 7 Medical (East & West) at the Ouellette Avenue campus.

All patients are currently being offered Tamiflu porphylaxis.

The following guidance will apply until further notice.

  •  The unit will remain open to new admissions, with limited transfers.
  • Patients may be transferred for medical necessity. Should a asymptomatic patient require transfer to another unit from 7 Medical – they must be placed in Droplet and Contact precautions for a minimum of 3 days.
  • If any 7 Medical patient requires medical treatment, testing or therapy the receiving unit must use Droplet and Contact Precautions. Staff and equipment must be dedicated to 7 Medical as much as possible.
  • All symptomatic patients should remain in their room/bedspace as much as possible and wear a mask if outside their room/bedspace.
  • Nursing staff are responsible for tray delivery on 7 Medical – dietary shall drop off the dietary carts, and pick up the used trays at their regular intervals.
  • Any patient meeting the case definition for respiratory illness below, must be placed into Droplet and Contact Precautions, and should only leave their room if medically necessary.

