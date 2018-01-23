Hiram Walker and Sons Ltd. was named Distillery of the Year at the eighth annual Canadian whisky awards, which took place on Thursday, January 18th during the Victoria Whisky Festival in Victoria.

In addition, J.P Wiser’s 35 Year Old won the coveted title of Canadian whisky of the year. It is produced at Hiram Walkers Windsor facility.

J.P. Wiser’s 35 Year Old is one of the oldest Canadian whiskies ever produced. Launched in 2017 as part of Corby’s rare release northern border collection, it represents a traditional blended rye whisky that has experienced 35 harsh Canadian winters and 35 hot summers throughout its ageing period, while housed in oak barrels at Hiram Walker’s maturation facility in Windsor.

J.P. Wiser’s 35 Year Old has sold out in nearly all markets within three months of its release in the fall of 2017.

“We are ecstatic to win a number of top honours at the Canadian Whisky Awards, including J.P. Wiser’s 35 Year Old as the Canadian Whisky of the Year for 2018,” says Chris Bhowmik, Brand Director, Corby Spirit and Wine. “It demonstrates Corby and Hiram Walker’s commitment to producing quality whisky, and to continue innovating diverse products for an ever-changing market.”

The Hiram Walker & Sons distillery is the only “grain to glass” operation in Ontario and boasts the largest distillery capacity in North America with 37 fermenters. The manufacturing process distills 180,000 litres of alcohol every 24 hours and operates 24 hours a day, five days a week, to produce a variety of quality Canadian products including vodka, rum, and whisky. The majority of Corby’s owned and represented brands are bottled and blended by Hiram Walker & Sons.

“We absolutely could not be prouder to take home the title of Distillery of the Year”, says Dr. Don Livermore, Master Blender. “Hiram Walker and Sons is well-known for being one of the largest distilleries in North America, but our size isn’t what makes us exceptional – instead, it’s the fact that each and every one of our employees is passionate and dedicated to creating the very best whisky that Canada has to offer, and sharing that spirit from coast to coast and beyond.”