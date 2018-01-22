Last updated: Monday January 22nd, 2:01pm

A morning head-on crash on Highway 3 has sent one person to hospital.

OPP say that a pickup truck with a lone male driver was travelling westbound on Highway 3 and a tractor-trailer also with a lone occupant male driver travelling eastbound when they collided between County Road 18 and Graham Side Road.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, but the driver of the pickup truck has been transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being extricated from the vehicle.

The tractor-trailer had caught fire upon collision but has since been extinguished.

The road was closed for several hours as police investigated, but has since reopened.

