One person was sent to hospital with serious injuries after a head on crash Thursday afternoon.

According to the OPP it happened around 12:40pm on Howard Avenue.

They say that a black SUV was travelling south on Howard Avenue, south of Concession 7 as it approached a commercial dump truck travelling north in the same location.

The SUV crossed into the northbound lane striking the dump truck.

The lone occupant of the dump truck was not injured.

The lone occupant of the SUV was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

A dog in the SUV was not injured at the time of the collision and was turned over to a family member of the involved driver.