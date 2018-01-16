You can have a coffee with a cop in downtown Windsor this Thursday.

Coffee with a Cop unites police officers, the business community and residents to discuss issues affecting the city centre.

“Community policing is an outstanding practice that provides business owners and residents with visible and easy access to local police officers,” says Larry Horwitz, DWBIA Chair. “In so doing, building stronger and more effective community relations and addressing areas of concern in our district.”

It takes place at the The Coffee Exchange from 10am to 1pm and includes free coffee and cookies.