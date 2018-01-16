Mostly CloudyNow
-14 °C
7 °F
Partly CloudyWed
-3 °C
26 °F		ClearThu
-1 °C
31 °F		Partly CloudyFri
2 °C
35 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Tuesday January 16th, 2018

Posted at 7:00pm

City News
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

You can have a coffee with a cop in downtown Windsor this Thursday.

Coffee with a Cop unites police officers, the business community and residents to discuss issues affecting the city centre.

“Community policing is an outstanding practice that provides business owners and residents with visible and easy access to local police officers,” says Larry Horwitz, DWBIA Chair. “In so doing, building stronger and more effective community relations and addressing areas of concern in our district.”

It takes place at the The Coffee Exchange from 10am to 1pm and includes free coffee and cookies.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.