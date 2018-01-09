Barbara Freeswick of Harrow won $100,000 with Encore by matching the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order to win the $100,000 prize.

“I’ve been playing the lottery for 40 years and I always say ‘Yes’ to ENCORE,” shared Barbara, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to claim her prize. “I went online to check my tickets and when I saw that I had six out of seven numbers I headed to the store. When the retailer scanned the ticket and the words ‘Big Winner’ appeared on the customer display screen, I was very excited!”

Freeswick couldn’t wait to share the news about her windfall with her husband of 40 years. “I made him dinner and asked him if he wanted to go to the CN Tower. He said ‘No, it’s too cold.’ Then I asked him if he wanted to go to the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, and his reply was ‘How much did you win?’” she laughed.

Freeswick , a 65-year-old recent retiree and mother of six, has a few plans in mind for her windfall. “I am going to help our children, purchase a newer vehicle and get my husband a tractor. The rest will be put away for retirement,” she explained.

“This win has really come in handy. I’m really excited!” she concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Dylan’s Mini Mart on Simcoe Street in Amherstburg.