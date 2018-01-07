Last updated: Sunday January 7th, 8:51pm

The first day back to school will be filled with snow.

According to Environment Canada, snow is expected to overspread all of southern Ontario from west to east this evening and tonight and then taper off from west to east Monday.

Snowfall totals will average about 10cm.

They warn that snow will be falling over all areas during the Monday morning commute.

The City of Windsor says that salting of the main routes is already underway and will continue as long as icy conditions exist. Plowing will begin once the snow begins to fall and accumulate.

They say that an average route takes from two to four hours to complete. Once the main roads are clear, but only if more than 10 centimetres has fallen, trucks will be redeployed onto residential streets.

Motorists are asked to be patient when travelling behind a plow and give operators plenty of room. Plows typically operate at 40 kilometres per hour. Following too close to a snowplow can lead to poor visibility and vehicles risk being hit by thrown snow or ice.