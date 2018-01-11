Get ready for some mild weather followed by rain, snow and more cold.

Environment Canada says that the rain is expected to be patchy and light for much of today, but may become more widespread tonight and into Friday.

A general rainfall of 10 to 20 mm appears likely, although some areas may see higher amounts. This rainfall in combination with the melting snowpack may result in pooling of water on roads and low-lying areas.

A very strong cold front will cross the region from northwest to southeast on Friday bringing an abrupt end to the mild spell. Rain will quickly transition to snow, with a risk of brief freezing rain during the changeover. Snowfall amounts are expected to be limited to a few cm.

With the much colder air moving in on Friday, icy conditions on roads and sidewalks are likely due to the freezing of residual water from either melted snow or rain.