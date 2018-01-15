Shaw is closing their Freedom Mobile call centre located at 525 Windsor Avenue in Downtown Windsor.

“This announcement is the latest step in Freedom Mobile’s continued integration into Shaw’s larger operations, and follows a customer care realignment first undertaken by Shaw in February 2015. This process saw the consolidation of customer care operations to seven Canadian contact centres to centralize knowledge, expertise, training, management and other processes to better serve Shaw’s customers,” said Chethan Lakshman VP, External Affairs for Shaw Communications.

The work will move to an existing call centre Victoria, B.C.

“When Shaw acquired WIND Mobile (now Freedom Mobile) in the Spring of 2016, a deliberate decision was made to defer integration into Shaw as it pursued its mobile growth plan. This integration began in earnest in the Spring of 2017,” Lakshman said.

The 130 employees are represented by the United Steelworkers. Employees had voted to join the union in January 2017 and employees voted to ratify a first collective agreement on September 20th, 2017.

“During the bargaining process, this corporation opposed reasonable improvements to its employees’ pay and rights at virtually every turn. However, our negotiations led to a collective agreement and to some gains and stronger rights on the job for workers. We will hold Shaw and Freedom to their full responsibilities to treat employees better, following this outrageous and unjustified decision,” said Ken Neumann, USW National Director for Canada.

The Windsor centre is set to close by March 28th, 2018.

“These decisions are never easy, and we are grateful for the contributions of our Windsor employees. We are working closely with them to ensure they receive all the information and assistance we can provide as this transition moves forward. All employees will receive a severance package that exceeds statutory requirements, or, if unionized, in accordance with their collective agreement,” said Lakshman.