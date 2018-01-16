The Essex Region Conservation Authority will host a free Tree Planting and Care Workshop on Tuesday, January 30 at the Essex Civic Centre.

In addition to basic tree planting techniques, participants will learn more about proper pruning techniques to improve the health and structure of their trees, and about Oak Wilt, the latest threat to our forests.

The workshop runs from 6:30pm to 8pm. Space is limited so pre-registration is required at treeworkshop2018.eventbrite.ca.

ERCA will accept orders for spring trees until February 2nd. “Planting trees on your property not only helps the environment, but can improve property value, reduce heating and cooling costs and improve the aesthetics of your land,” said Rob Davies, ERCA’s Forester. To participate in the program, individuals must own at least one acre of land and purchase a minimum of 100 seedlings or 15 large stock trees.

“We also have grant programs available to landowners wishing to undertake more significant habitat restoration projects such as reforestation, wetlands, buffer strips or prairie planting. We encourage qualified landowners to get in touch with us as soon as possible,” Davies said.

To qualify for grants, projects must be on one acre or more and include at least 500 trees. The grant programs may cover up to 90 per cent of the cost of the project.

For more information about ERCA’s tree planting and restoration programs, visit www.erca.org/trees or contact Rob Davies at 519-776-5209 ext. 310.