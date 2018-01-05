The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports that they have received confirmation of the first death related to Influenza in Windsor-Essex County.

The Health Unit is reminding everyone that the best way to protect yourself against the influenza virus and lower your risk of flu is to get the flu vaccine.

“The province is in the midst of a challenging flu season” says Dr. Wajid Ahmed, acting Medical Officer of Health. According to the latest reports from the Canadian Flu Watch program, “the number of influenza outbreaks in long-term care homes and seniors facilities remains significantly higher for this time of year compared to previous seasons”.

Last year, there were six deaths attributed to influenza.

The Health Unit cautions that while most people feel healthy, the flu shot has benefits that extend beyond our own immune systems. If people get the flu shot every year, the likelihood of getting the flu is reduced, and that means people are less likely to spread the disease to family, friends and into the community. It is highly recommended that people protect themselves and the ones they love by getting vaccinated.

The flu vaccine is free for people who work, live or study in Ontario.