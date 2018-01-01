One person has been killed after a crash on New Years Eve in Essex County.

OPP say that the two vehicle head on collision happened around 8:10pm on Highway 77 in Leamington.

A taxi cab operated by a driver with four passengers and a mini-van operated by a lone driver collided south of Mersea Road 5.

One person died and the other five involved were transported to an area hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

Highway 77, between Essex County Road 18 and Mersea Road 5 will remain closed for several hours as police investigate.