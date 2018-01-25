Essex Powerlines has launched their new paperless billing campaign, “Go Green, Plant a Tree”.

With the recent launch of Essex Powerlines (EPL) online customer account portal, “MyAccount”, one of the positive functions is the option of paperless billing; it is readily and easily available. In line with one of one of our core values, Sustainability, we are encouraging our customers to enroll in paperless billing.

To motivate customers to make the switch, EPL will plant a tree for every customer that switches from paperless billing from now until March 31st 2018. The resulting tress will be planted in each of our shareholder municipalities, Tecumseh, Leamington, LaSalle and Amherstburg.

“Essex Powerlines is committed to delivering excellent customer service while being environmentally responsible” stated Joe Barile, General Manager. “With 25% of our customer base making the switch, we could save 1,400 trees every year. Imagine the potential to save even more trees by increasing paper billing utilization!”