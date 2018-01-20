The Essex Region Conservation Authority is sending out a warning about the potential for significant standing water this weekend.

They say that due to thawing temperatures through the weekend together with a potential for measurable rainfall a possibility exists for runoff, creating standing water, near drainage catch basins, standpipes and other surface water drainage inlets. Accumulated standing water depths can vary dramatically and should be avoided.

In addition, runoff entering and flowing through open waterways has a high probability of causing ice surfaces to breakup and start to flow. The refrozen ice in most waterways has ruptured previously and ice quality is inconsistent throughout the region.