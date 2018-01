Windsor Regional Hospital is over capacity.

According to hospital CEO David Musyj in the last 24 to 48 both hospital campuses have seen a “dramatic surge in volumes and acuity”.

The Met Campus is currently at 118% capacity and the Ouellette Campus is at 104%.

As of 6am this morning there were 74 patients in the ER at the Met Campus and 50 at the Ouellette campus.

Influenza like symptoms, respiratory and COPD are adding to the volumes and admissions according to Musyj.