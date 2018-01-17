Windsor Police are looking to identify the robbery suspect shown here.

Police say that on Sunday, January 14th, 2018 around 2:30am the suspect entered a store with his identity concealed with clothing in the 2300 block of Walker Road.

He demanded money while brandishing a knife. He quickly left the store with a quantity of cash and was last seen running in a north-East direction.

Police say that their investigation also revealed a newer model white Dodge Ram pickup truck was in the area acting suspiciously just prior to the incident which may have been involved.

The suspect is described as a white male, 18 to 25 years old, 5’7, 150lbs, with short brown hair. He was wearing a purple touque over his face, dark winter pants, dark jacket, and rubber winter boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.