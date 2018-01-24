Windsor Police used DNA to lay a break and enter charge.

Police say that back on November 16th, 2017 a residence in the 1500 block of Pillette Road was broken into.

Investigation revealed that two suspects had knocked on several doors to the residence. The occupants were home but did not answer the doors. The suspects proceeded to force their way into the residence and began collecting electronics from the home.

When the suspects realized that the residents were indeed home, they fled the scene on foot with a small amount of electronics.

The Windsor Police Service Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene, and a DNA sample was obtained and forwarded to the Centre of Forensic Sciences for analysis.

The Windsor Police Service received information from the Centre of Forensic Sciences that a suspect had been positively identified from the DNA sample.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, 2018 around 3pm police located the suspect in the 2400 block of Dougall Avenue and arrested him without incident.

Adam Farrand, a 28-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with one count of break and enter.