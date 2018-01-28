Ten Thousand Villages in Walkerville is closing.
The store located at 624 Chilver sells handcrafted, fairly-traded products from over 120 artisan groups in more than 35 countries.
Since opening in Windsor 13 years...
Windsor Police have issued a safety reminder after an incident over the weekend.
According to police, around 10am on Sunday, January 21st, 2018 a 55-year-old male attended Windsor Police Service Headquarters...
A Kingsville truck driver is facing charges after a rollover on the 401.
OPP say it happened just before noon on January 22nd, 2018 near Harwich Road.
They say that the...
A Windsor man is facing several charges after an incident over the weekend.
Police say that just after midnight on Saturday, January 20th, 2018 they were called to a shooting inside...
Windsor Police are looking to identify the suspects shown here.
Police say that around 7am on Sunday, January 21st, 2018 the two suspects entered a convenience store...
Windsor Police are looking for a stabbing suspect.
Police say that around 12:40am on Sunday, January 21st, 2018 they were called to the 1400 block of Wyandotte Street East for a...
On Wednesday January 24th, 2018, investigators from the Property Crimes Unit were able to postively identify the alleged suspect and he was subsequently...
A Windsor lawyer has been arrested and charged by Windsor Police.
Police say an investigation conducted by the Windsor Police Major Crimes Branch resulted in the arrest of lawyer Paul Esco....
