ClearNow
5 °C
41 °F
Chance of SnowSun
5 °C
42 °F		Snow ShowersMon
-2 °C
28 °F		ClearTue
-4 °C
25 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Sunday January 28th, 2018

Posted at 2:00pm

Weekly Top Newsmakers

Ten Thousand Villages Closing Walkerville Store

Ten Thousand Villages in Walkerville is closing. The store located at 624 Chilver sells handcrafted, fairly-traded products from over 120 artisan groups in more than 35 countries. Since opening in Windsor 13 years...

Man Sets Up Meeting With Suspected Prostitute And Gets Robbed

Windsor Police have issued a safety reminder after an incident over the weekend. According to police, around 10am on Sunday, January 21st, 2018 a 55-year-old male attended Windsor Police Service Headquarters...

Kingsville Man Charged After Tractor Trailer Rollover On The 401

OPP photos A Kingsville truck driver is facing charges after a rollover on the 401. OPP say it happened just before noon on January 22nd, 2018 near Harwich Road. They say that the...

Windsor Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting And Nose Biting

A Windsor man is facing several charges after an incident over the weekend. Police say that just after midnight on Saturday, January 20th, 2018 they were called to a shooting inside...

VIDEO AND PHOTO: Convenience Store Robbery Suspects

Windsor Police photo Last updated: Sunday January 28th, 1:53pm Windsor Police are looking to identify the suspects shown here. Police say that around 7am on Sunday, January 21st, 2018 the two suspects entered a convenience store...

Stabbing Suspect Identified And Warrant Issued

Windsor Police are looking for a stabbing suspect. Police say that around 12:40am on Sunday, January 21st, 2018 they were called to the 1400 block of Wyandotte Street East for a...

UPDATED: Police Looking To Identify This Person

Windsor Police photo Last updated: Sunday January 28th, 1:52pm On Wednesday January 24th, 2018, investigators from the Property Crimes Unit were able to postively identify the alleged suspect and he was subsequently...

Local Lawyer Charged With Attempting To Obstruct Justice

A Windsor lawyer has been arrested and charged by Windsor Police. Police say an investigation conducted by the Windsor Police Major Crimes Branch resulted in the arrest of lawyer Paul Esco....

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook