Current and former Sears employees gather for a photo at the mall entrance
It’s the end of an era for one of Canada’s oldest retailers.
Sears closed the last of its many...
Windsor Police have laid charges after a weekend stabbing in downtown Windsor.
Police say it happened around 1:30am on Sunday, January 14th, 2018 in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue.
They say...
Shaw is closing their Freedom Mobile call centre located at 525 Windsor Avenue in Downtown Windsor.
“This announcement is the latest step in Freedom Mobile’s continued integration into Shaw’s larger operations,...
An off duty Windsor Police off-duty officer was in the right place at the right time.
Police say that around 2:15am on Tuesday, January 16th, 2018 the officer was in the...
Last updated: Sunday January 21st, 1:17pm
A meteor that streaked across Southwestern Ontario and Michigan, Tuesday night, registered as an earthquake according to...
The Special Investigations Unit has concluded that there are no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against a Windsor Police Service officer in relation to the death of a 47-year-old...
Amazon.com
The joint bid of Windsor and Detroit to be the next home to Amazon did not make the short list.
Amazon says that reviewed 238 proposals from across the U.S., Canada,...
One person was killed after a head on crash Thursday afternoon.
According to the OPP it happened around 12:40pm on Howard Avenue.
They say that a black...
Ten Thousand Villages in Walkerville is closing.
The store located at 624 Chilver sells handcrafted, fairly-traded products from over 120 artisan groups in more than 35 countries.
Since opening in Windsor 13 years...
