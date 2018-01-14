OvercastNow
-9 °C
16 °F
Snow ShowersMon
-4 °C
24 °F		Snow ShowersTue
-7 °C
20 °F		ClearWed
-4 °C
25 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Sunday January 14th, 2018

Posted at 2:00pm

Weekly Top Newsmakers

New KFC Proposed For East Windsor

Site Plan A new KFC restaurant could be coming to the east end. City Council is being asked to approve the site plan design for a piece of land located at 5575...

Rare Dog Flu Discovered In Windsor And Essex County

A rare form of influenza, H3N2 canine influenza, has been identified in two dogs in Essex County. The dogs were imported from South Korea in late December and were showing signs...

Wanted Inmate Could Be In The Area

The OPP is looking for the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of parole. Tristan Henderson-Tymczak is described...

Windsor Man Charged After Found In Stolen Vehicle

A Windsor man is facing a number of charges after police found him in a stolen vehicle. Police say that  round 5am on Monday January 8th, 2018 they were called to...

Police Lay Charge In Sexual Assault

Windsor Police have laid a charge in a sexual assault investigation. According to police on Saturday, December 30th, 2017 they were called to a business located in the downtown area regarding...

Youth Who Set Tecumseh Playground On Fire Sends This Apology Letter To The Community

The thirteen year old boy who set a Tecumseh playground on fire last October has written a letter of apology to the community. The youth who is charged with arson cannot...

LaSalle Police Looking For Three People After Outlet Mall Thefts

Police in LaSalle are looking for the public’s help to identify three people after two theft incidents at Windsor Crossing. In the first incident, police are looking to identify a woman...

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook