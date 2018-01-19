The strategy to battle rising rates of opioid-related overdose and death in Windsor-Essex was released Friday morning.

The strategy feature a set of short and long-term actions under the areas of Prevention/Education, Harm Reduction, Treatment/Recovery, and Enforcement/Justice.

The activities range from community education campaigns to developing an overdose response and monitoring system and were developed based on effective practices from across North America, but refined using feedback from residents of Windsor-Essex. The development process included a scan of existing support and treatment services in Windsor-Essex, two community forum consultation events, and a feedback survey.

The four focus areas will be the basis to establish a set of community working groups which will form and begin to meet in the coming months to prioritize the activities detailed in the report.

“No single approach or strategy will fully address an issue as complex as the opioid epidemic occurring across the province and country. This set of actions looks beyond what any one of our organizations can do in isolation and towards the collective impact of a number of community groups working toward the same goals,” said Chief Bruce Krauter of the Essex-Windsor EMS.

To review a copy of the action plan, visit the Health Unit’s website.