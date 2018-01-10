The first annual Bright Lights Windsor ended on Tuesday and city organizers estimate 60,000 people visited the event.

The focus now shifts to removal of the event equipment, which organizers say will be progressive and weather permitting. Sensitivity is required, as some fixtures are subject to freezing, while others must be removed as quickly as possible, dried and stored to prevent degradation. One of the last items to be removed will be the dazzling 64-foot tree, which stood tall as the centrepiece of the event.

Suggestions for improvement have been gathered and will be analyzed closely by the organizing committee in hopes of making the experience even better in the future.