Windsor City Council has approved a tax increase of 0.9% for 2018.

The administrative recommendation put forward two weeks ago was for an increase of 2.6% and that was narrowed to 2.1% before the budget meeting started.

Council cut several service enhancements that were recommended by administration in order to cut the tax increase.

Those included summer students to manage splash pad maintenance, a tree mulch program, two new fire prevention officers and the addition of a new deputy fire chief.

Council meets to debate the capital budget Wednesday afternoon.