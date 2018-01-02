Windsor Police have laid charges after a west Windsor shooting over the weekend.

Police say around 9:50am on Saturday December 30th, 2017 they were called to a residence in the 2000 block of Union Street for a report of a person who had just been shot.

Police arrived to find an injured male walking outside of the residence.

Police say that the initial scene was chaotic, with several individuals who had exited the involved residence yelling and screaming outside.

The injured male was transported to hospital and the scene was then contained by officers and an investigation was launched.

Police say that witnesses indicated that an intruder had entered the residence, shot the injured male, and then fled on foot.

Investigators applied for and were granted a search warrant for the involved residence and a canvass of the neighbourhood was conducted.

Investigation led officers to believe that there had not been an intruder, and say that the incident was domestic-related, and investigators are not seeking any other direct suspects.

The 22-year-old male victim from Windsor remains in hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Due to his injuries, investigators have not yet been able to interview him.

A 18 year old female from Windsor, is facing charges of attempt murder, and two counts of public mischief (misleading police).

A 39-year-old female from Windsor, is facing a charge of public mischief (misleading police).

A 18 year old female from Windsor, is facing a charge of public mischief (misleading police).

All three arrested females were released on a promise to appear with a future court date.

The matter remains under active investigation. The involved firearm has not yet been recovered.