Monday January 15th, 2018

Posted at 10:54am

Crime
Windsor Police have laid charges after a weekend stabbing in downtown Windsor.

Police say it happened around 1:30am on Sunday,  January 14th, 2018 in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue.

They say that a 19-year-old male victim suffered a stab wound. The victim was transported to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators identified a suspect in relation to the incident and around 3am they attended a residence located in the 1200 block of Drouillard Road and arrested the suspect without incident.

Tori Tremblay, a 22-year-old male from Windsor is charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident.

