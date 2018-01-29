Changes are coming to waste collection for residents in Area 1 of Tecumseh.

The town says that following discussions with Windsor Disposal Services, recycling collection in Area 1 of Tecumseh will shift to Friday only with the first 2018 collection date Friday, February 9th. Thursday’s will focus on garbage collection only throughout the Town.

“We heard from our residents on service levels which were then discussed with WDS,” said Tony Haddad, Chief Administrative Officer. “We are hopeful that moving all recycle collection to Friday will allow for full focus on garbage collection Thursdays and alleviate any service level issues residents have shared with us.”