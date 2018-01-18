This Saturday, join the WSO Woodwind Quintet as they present an educational concert favorite.

Audiences of all ages at the WSO’s Concert for Kids Series can get up close and personal with professional musicians in programs designed specifically for concertgoers between ages 0 to 6.

This interactive small-ensemble concert series is programmed, hosted, and performed entirely by the musicians of the WSO. The WSO’s Concert for Kids Series provides families the opportunity to explore music for young learners together in an informal, comfortable environment.

Before each concert, Music for Young Children is in the Capitol Theatre lobby so every child can create their own instrument from common household. These crafts are often incorporated into the concert so that children can participate as active performers as well as listeners.

All the Concerts for Kids are designed to provide a safe and comfortable forum for exploration of new sounds and instruments, exploring physical motion and how we can move to different kinds of music, singing of familiar songs, and especially the development of high-level active listening skills.

Concerts take place at 10am and 11am. Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased online at www.windsorsymphony.com or at the door.