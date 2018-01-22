The Canadian Mental Health Association is no longer accepting walk-in clients to its Windsor Avenues offices, and has begun offering those services at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare’s Transitional Stability Centre loctaed at 736-744 Ouellette Avenue.

Three yeas ago a collaborative effort began between both services to provide services to the citizens of Windsor-Essex. The two partnered organizations call their coordinated access model a step closer to an integrated local mental health care system that is easier for clients to navigate and receive the help they need.

“What this move really means for our community is one phone number, one physical entry point and coordinated treatment for those seeking immediate mental health services. Instead of clients having to navigate the system alone, the teams at TSC do this for them and ensure they remain under the coordinated access model of care before they move on or are discharged,” explained Claudia den Boer, CEO, CMHA WECB.

The Transitional Stability Centre recently celebrated its 1 year anniversary.,and in 2017, 524 clients were seen through the centre.

“The story of a TSC client who was homeless, starving and unemployed was just told to me,” explained Janice Kaffer, President and CEO of HDGH. “He recently returned to the team to share the news that today he has ‘$40 in his pocket, a belly full of food, own place to live’ and now meets with a CMHA worker regularly for support. We were able to direct this individual to Ontario Works for emergency income, including medication coverage, a bus pass for transportation and to Housing First for shelter. This is the impact of coordinated access in real-life.”

The offices will be open 7 days a week from 8 am to8pm.

Find more information on their website.