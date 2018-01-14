Caesars Windsor has been named Tourism Industry Association of Ontario’s Employer of the Year.

The Ontario Tourism Awards of Excellence are a celebration of success and recognize those who have made outstanding contributions to Ontario’s tourism industry. The Tourism Employer of the Year award “recognizes an organization that has developed an admirable reputation as a great place to work, and established itself as an upstanding example of Ontario’s tourism industry.”

“Caesars Windsor is honoured to be presented with this prestigious award and to be recognized in the province of Ontario as a top employer,” said Kevin Laforet, Regional President, Caesars Entertainment. Last year, the company also received the 2017 Forbes Best Employer Award.

Opened in 1994, Caesars Windsor is one of the three largest Windsor-Essex employers with over 2,500 employees. The company offers team members a wide variety of programs, benefits and activities including their annual President’s Awards recognizing outstanding employees of the year; dozens of opportunities to volunteer and give back to the community through the HERO program; in-house training and educational programs and social activities for team building amongst co-workers.