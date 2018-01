A 54-year-old Lakeshore school bus driver is facing charges after a crash Thursday morning.

OPP say that around 8:30am, a school bus carrying 13 elementary aged children was southbound on Renaud Line turning east onto Oakwood Avenue when it struck a vehicle stopped at the intersection.

The 18-year-old female driver of the vehicle was not injured, nor was the bus driver or any of the students.

The bus driver has been charged with turn not in safety.